Spezia coach Pasquale Marino excited with display of Emmanuel Gyasi in win over Carpi

Coach of Italian Serie B side Spezia, Pasquale Marino has expressed his delight with the display of Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Gyasi in the club's 2-1 win over Capri on Saturday.

Emmanuel Gyasi, who returned to the club after a successful loan spell at Sudtirol, scoring once in six appearances to help the side to to 8th on the table.

After the game, manager Pasquale Marino heaped praises on the Ghanaian and his Nigerian friend Okereke.

"Okereke and Gyasi. From the realistic point of view we are trying to make them better ... every night we put their feet in the softener to acquire the sensitivity that is needed. But from the point of view of deliveries, there is little to say why the boys apply. Sometimes they go faster than the ball and maybe even if they are technically good at those speeds, they can do something wrong. I did not even know Gyasi when I arrived but I'm very happy with him. Okereke is always looking forward to the opposing defense "Marino said.

Meanwhile, with the club having played three games in seven days Marino believes the win on Saturday was good Spieza.

"When you make three games in a week from the energy point of view there is a huge expenditure: clear that for those who defend and start in open field and easier. The tiredness that could be there could take away the lucidity in the second half. Bidaoui was not good and then when it was badly risked that it ended worse: but from this point of view I appreciated the fact that the boys tried to play, maybe less well than the first half but enough to build two or three balls goals. We must try not to make mistakes, working every day, even if it is true, we have grown from the point of view of the game. The road taken and the right one. On the road? I always believe that if you play well there is more