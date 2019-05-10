Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi confident of victory against Lecce

Spezia forward Emmauel Gyasi is confident his side will pick a win against Lecce in the Italian Serie B.

Spezia will travel away to play Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Ghana-Italian born said: "We are training well for Saturday's match, we will go there to score points , to win because we always go down the field to get the three points and we will not change our attitude for Lecce ”.

The 25-year old is hoping his team will make it into the play-offs.

"We know it will be very difficult, but we want to do ours. If we go to the playoffs it will not be to take a walk, but to do a good job and try to reach the maximum ”.

Spezia are currently sixth on the table with 51 points

He has played 30 matches this season for his club and has scored three goals and registered four assists.