Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi confident of victory against Lecce on final day of Serie B

Spezia Calcio forward Emmanuel Gyasi is confident of victory against Lecce on the final day of the Italian serie B.

The Ghanaian attacker, who has been sensational for the club this season is hopeful of a play-offs spot with victory at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Spezia, currently sixth on the table could leapfrog Pescara to fifth with a final day win.

"We are training well for Saturday's match, we will go there to score points , to win because we always go down the field to get the three points and we will not change our attitude for Lecce," the 25 year-old tol speziacalcio.it.

"We know it will be very difficult, but we want to do ours. If we go to the playoffs it won't be for a walk, but to do a good job and try to reach the maximum ," he added.

Emmanue Gyasi has been an integral member of manager Pasquel Marino's side, playing 30 games and scoring three times this season.