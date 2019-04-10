Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi suspended for Ascoli clash in Serie B

Italy born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi will miss Spezia's clash with Ascoli on Sunday in the serie B after picking up a yellow against Foggia.

The striker, who recently returned from injury was booked in 41st minute of the 1-0 defeat to Foggia.

Gyasi has been cautioned five times this season ruling him out of Sunday's game against Ascoli.

Meanwhile, the striker will return to the line up for the game against Cosenza.

The 25-year old has been instrumental for Spezia this season, playing 26 games and scoring twice as Spezia lie 9th on the serie B table.

He featured against Salernitana and Foggia after making injury return.