Spiritual guidance key to avoiding match-fixing controversies - Ghana Referees’ boss

Ghana Football Association's Referees Manager, Alex Kotey, is urging referees to prioritize both spiritual and mental preparation before officiating games.

According to Kotey, this spiritual guidance is key to ensuring successful matches.

His comments come amidst recent controversies surrounding the Ghanaian league. Fans have accused referees of manipulating matches to prevent teams from relegation.

"Every referee must prepare themselves spiritually and mentally," Kotey told Asempa, as reported by footballghana.com.

He elaborated on his personal practice, stating, "I was born on a Thursday. If I am supposed to officiate a game, the Thursday before the game, I fast and when I fast, I get a lot of revelations that tell me what to do if I am going to the game. I will do it."

While emphasizing the importance of spiritual preparation, Kotey also acknowledged the crucial role of learning the official game rules. "For the laws of the game, we will train you," he concluded.