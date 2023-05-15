Spiritualist claims to have masterminded Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League win last season

Self-proclaimed numerologist Atta Agyemang has claimed responsibility for Kumasi Asante Kotoko's triumph in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Agyemang disclosed that he was approached by some Kotoko officials after the club suffered consecutive defeats to King Faisal. He initially hesitated but eventually agreed to help the club turn their fortunes around.

"When the season was drawing to a close, division broke between the officials who engaged me, and that resulted in some of them discrediting my works," Agyemang said. "I warned the officials of their actions and urged them to express appreciation to me, or else they would struggle in the following season."

Agyemang went on to claim that the struggles of Asante Kotoko this season are due to the curses he placed on the officials for their display of ingratitude.

Kotoko were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, but Agyemang claims that the club's officials owe him gratitude for his contribution to their success.

“Last season some five Kotoko officials came to me. Commander Adusei, Chairman K5, and one chairman who is my godfather," Agyemang revealed. "From there on, I took over the team. I won seven consecutive matches because I know what to do with the sun."

Agyemang added that he warned the Kotoko officials that they would struggle in the following season if they did not appreciate his contributions.