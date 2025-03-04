Sponsorship will help clubs pay their players well - Ex-Ghana star Prince Polley

Former Ghana football star Prince Opoku Bismark Polley Sampene is calling on the government to prioritize football in Ghana, citing the need for massive investment in the sport.

Polley believes that with government support, Ghana football can regain its status.

The former Ghana international expressed concerns about the decline of Ghana football, which has been exacerbated by the mass departure of players to other African leagues.

This significant financial disparity between the Ghana Premier League and other leagues has made it difficult for Ghanaian clubs to retain their top players.

To address this issue, Polley is urging the government to collaborate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to secure sponsorship for the league.

"Ghanaians love football so I urge the government to make massive investment in our game and also help in seeking for sponsorship for our league. By so doing the clubs will get the financial muscle to pay their players well," he said.

With sponsorship, clubs will be able to pay their players better, reducing the incentive for players to seek opportunities elsewhere. This, in turn, can help Ghana football regain its status and competitiveness.