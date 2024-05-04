Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim confirms Leicester City's move for Fatawu Issahaku

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has shed light on Fatawu Issahaku's potential permanent transfer to Leicester City, emphasising the club's strategy to prioritise financial gains from player sales.

Following a challenging season with Sporting CP, Issahaku embarked on a loan spell with Leicester City, where he emerged as a pivotal figure in their successful campaign to regain promotion to the English Premier League by winning the Championship.

The Ghana winger's impactful contributions have not gone unnoticed, with Leicester City exercising their option to trigger the â‚¬17 million buy option clause, as confirmed by Sporting CP.

Amorim spoke candidly about the club's approach to player transfers, stating, "We will make money. Talented players who don't adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value, it's our system."

Issahaku's impressive loan spell has put him in a prime position to secure a permanent deal with Leicester City, further highlighting his potential and value in the transfer market.

As negotiations progress, Issahaku's move to Leicester City could mark a significant milestone in his career, providing him with the opportunity to thrive in the English top flight and continue his development as a footballer.