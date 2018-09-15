Sporting Gijon midfielder Isaac Coffie receive one match ban after red card against Numancia

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Coffie will miss Sporting Gijon's Spanish segunda division clash with Numancia on Sunday after he received a red card against Deportivo La Coruna.

The midfielder, who joined the Spanish side from Italian side Genoa has walked straight into the Gijon team and has been impressive in the games he has played for the club.

However, in the third game of the season against Deportivo, he received the matching orders after he received a second yellow.

The 26-year-old has featured in all of the Rojiblancos four games, earning raves of applaud from the club legends and pundits.

The former Genoa midfielder will miss the Spanish segunda encounter against the same opposition on Sunday at El Molinon but will return for the clash against Osasuna in Pamplona.