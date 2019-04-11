Sporting Gijon midfielder Isaac Cofie anticipates stern test against Granada CF

Sporting Gijon midfielder Isaac Cofie is envisaging a tough match against Granada CF on Friday.

The Rojiblanco leapfrogged Real Oviedo into 8th place on the Segunda Division standings following their 1-0 victory over Tenerife last Friday.

José Alberto's men could move within a distance of realizing their La Liga dream with a win over Granada who are having a superb season. The Andalusians are sitting 2nd on the Segunda Division table with 61 points, just three adrift of leaders Osasuna, after 33 round of matches.

Speaking ahead of the match, Cofie believes it will be one of the challenging games in the campaign due to the form of their opponents but is counting on their home fans to emerge victorious.

"I think it's going to be a difficult game because Granada are a strong and important team but we play at home and before our fans and for them we will try to win," said Cofie.

Cofie has scored one goal in 15 league games for the club.