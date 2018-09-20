GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Sporting Gijón midfielder Isaac Cofie returns from suspension ahead of Osasuna clash

Published on: 20 September 2018
Sporting Gijón midfielder Isaac Cofie returns from suspension ahead of Osasuna clash

Sporting Gijón welcome Isaac Cofie back from suspension ahead of their trip to Osasuna in the Spanish second-tier on Saturday.

The former Genoa midfielder missed the game against Numancia after picking up a red card in the Segunda division game against Deportivo La Coruna a fortnight ago.

Cofie walked into the starting eleven after joining Gijon in the summer from Italian serie A side Genoa, where he spent almost a decade.

However, following the outstanding performance from Cristian Salvador, manager Rubén Baraja has been left with the dilemma of who should be the starter.

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations