Sporting Gijón midfielder Isaac Cofie returns from suspension ahead of Osasuna clash

Sporting Gijón welcome Isaac Cofie back from suspension ahead of their trip to Osasuna in the Spanish second-tier on Saturday.

The former Genoa midfielder missed the game against Numancia after picking up a red card in the Segunda division game against Deportivo La Coruna a fortnight ago.

Cofie walked into the starting eleven after joining Gijon in the summer from Italian serie A side Genoa, where he spent almost a decade.

However, following the outstanding performance from Cristian Salvador, manager Rubén Baraja has been left with the dilemma of who should be the starter.