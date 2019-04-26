Sporting Gijon star Isaac Cofie recounts how he nearly quit football

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie has disclosed how he nearly quit football during his formative years at Genoa.

Cofie rose through the Genoa Youth team (Primavera) to establish himself as an important member of the first team.

He left the Rossoblu after ten seasons with the club to sign for Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon after the end of his contract last summer.

The 27-year-old has narrated how he almost quit the beautiful game and return to Ghana during his time at Genoa.

“The truth is that some nights I thought about leaving everything, throwing in the towel. I missed Accra a lot. There, I had my friends and the family.” Cofie told elcomercio

“In the worst moments I knew I had to make myself strong. It was a unique opportunity. I needed to try, not to give up. I said to myself that I had to continue. To be a professional player, I had to put up with it. And I endured.”

“I was part of the Generation at Genoa, we had a great team. In the post was Mattia Perin (now in Juventus), I played in midfield with Dejan Lazarevic (NK Domzale). The strikers we had Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) and my compatriot Richmond Boakye (Star Red). We won the domestic youth Cup, League, Super Cup and European Cup for youth.” He added.

He has established himself as a key figure in Gijon, featuring in 19 games in all competitions and scoring once.