Sporting hail Fatawu Issahaku’s sensational long-range strike for Ghana U23

Fatawu Issahaku scored a sensational goal from the centre circle in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Algeria in the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying playoff against Algeria on Friday.

The goal, which came in the second half in Annaba, Algeria, saw Issahaku collect the ball in his own half before unleashing a powerful shot that sailed over the Algerian goalkeeper's head and into the net.

The goal was quickly celebrated by Ghanaian fans and his club Sporting CP, as they took to social media to praise their left-footed forward. Despite Algeria's late equaliser, Issahaku's goal proved to be a crucial moment in the match and gave Ghana a valuable away goal heading into the second leg.