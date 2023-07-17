Sporting Lisbon exclude Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku from pre-season squad as transfer speculations rise

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has been left out of Sporting Lisbon's 29-man squad for their pre-season training camp in Algarve. Instead, he will train with the club's second squad upon his return from Ghana.

Since joining Sporting Lisbon in early 2022, the 19-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, featuring in only 12 games for the senior team and often being rotated in the lineup. Ruben Amorim, the club's manager, remains uncertain about Issahaku's role in the first team for the upcoming season.

Sporting Lisbon have received interest from several clubs for Issahaku's signature and are willing to sell. They are seeking a transfer fee of around €15 million for the 2022 World Cup star and also aim to retain 20% of any future sale. A sale is preferred over a loan arrangement by the club.

Despite high expectations upon his signing, Issahaku has not yet been able to establish himself in the first-team setup. With limited playing time of only 118 minutes for the senior squad, the 19-year-old forward has mainly made his mark in Sporting Lisbon's youth team.

Sporting Lisbon's exclusion of Issahaku from the pre-season squad, coupled with their openness to offers, suggests that his future at the club is uncertain. It remains to be seen which club, if any, will meet Sporting Lisbon's valuation and secure the services of the promising Ghanaian winger.