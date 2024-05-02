EXCLUSIVE: Sporting Lisbon eye Dreams FC star Aziz Issah as replacement for Fatawu Ishaku

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon are looking to acquire the services of Dreams FC's talented attacking midfielder, Aziz Issah, as they plan for the potential departure of Fatawu Issahaku to Leicester City.

Fatawu Issahaku, currently on loan at Leicester City, has impressed during their successful campaign to secure Premier League promotion, contributing six goals and 12 assists.

The Foxes are reportedly set to make his move permanent, leading Sporting Lisbon to target Aziz Issah as a promising replacement.

Aziz Issah, 18 years old, caught the attention of Sporting Lisbon while playing for Dreams FC, much like Fatawu Issahaku did before joining the Portuguese club.

This season, he demonstrated his quality by helping Dreams FC reach the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the tournament, Issah scored four goals and provided two assists, making him one of Dreams FC's standout performers.

With interest in Ghanaian youngster growing, Sporting Lisbon has already initiated discussions with Dreams FC regarding a possible transfer.

However, they face stiff competition from Egyptian clubs such as Al Ahly and Zamalek, who are equally eager to sign the highly sought-after player.