Sporting Lisbon open to loan move for Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku

Sporting Lisbon have expressed openness to the possibility of sending Ghanaian young talent, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, on a loan move this summer.

The 19-year-old forward joined Sporting Lisbon last year from Dreams Football Club in the Ghana Premier League but has struggled to break into the first team.

With limited playing time of only 118 minutes for the senior squad, Issahaku has mainly made his mark in Sporting Lisbon's youth team. Despite high expectations upon his signing, he has not yet been able to establish himself in the first-team setup.

As a result, Sporting Lisbon are considering the option of loaning Issahaku to another club in order to aid in his development. This move would provide the young player with valuable playing time and experience, allowing him to continue his growth as a footballer.

Although several European clubs have shown interest in signing Issahaku on a permanent basis, a loan move seems more likely for now. If he performs well during the upcoming U23 AFCON tournament, a successful loan spell could potentially increase his chances of securing a permanent move in the future.

While Sporting Lisbon's current manager, Rúben Amorim, does not have immediate plans to include Issahaku in the first team, the club believes that a loan move would be beneficial for the player's progress and overall development in the game.