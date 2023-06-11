Sporting Lisdon ready to listen offers for Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku could leave Sporting Lisbon this summer as the Portuguese club are ready to listen to offers for the youngster, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal

With a contract with the Sporting valid until 2027, the player does not feature into the scheme of things of manager Rúben Amorim for the next season and is ready to let him leave the club this summer.

In that sense, Sporting are set to choose one of two solutions: either sell the player's sporting and economic rights, if the club receive a convincing offer for the Ghana U23 star. or opt for a loan so that can continue with his development.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that with remarkable abilities from a technical and physical point of view, the player has shown great difficulty in adapting to the team from a tactical point of view, and it is already known that Amorim attaches great importance to that aspect.

The 19-year-old winger signed for Sporting in April 2022 from Ghanaian lower-tier side Steadfast FC in a fee in the region of US$1.2 million following his explosive performances for the Ghana national teams.

Fatawu attracted a lot of interest and attention after leading Ghana to win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021, where he emerged as the best player of the tournament.

He later made his debut for the Black Stars and was included in the final squad for 2022 World Cup in Qatar in December last year.

However, Fatawu managed to make 12 first team appearances across all competitions for Sporting, providing one assist.