Sports minister backs Black Queens to shine in WAFCON 2024

Ghana's Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged the Black Queens to approach the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with discipline and focus.

The tournament will take place in Morocco from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

In his address to the team, Adams emphasized the importance of unity, preparation, and national support in Ghana's bid for continental success. "Let the spirit of independence, hard work, and perseverance motivate our girls.

They are not just representing a team but embodying the hopes and dreams of a nation that values freedom, progress, and excellence," he said.

Adams assured the Black Queens of the government's commitment to providing necessary resources to support their preparations and participation.

"Ghana's leadership and people are united in their support for our women's football. We believe in your talent and commitment. Together, we will rise," he stated.

The Black Queens will begin their group stage campaign against South Africa on July 7, 2025, followed by matches against Mali on July 11 and Tanzania on July 14.

The team aims to advance to the latter stages of the tournament and restore Ghana's standing in African women's football.

Adams highlighted the importance of beginning early preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. "The road to Brazil begins now. Let us come togetherâ€”government, supporters, and all Ghanaiansâ€”to ensure our Black Queens qualify and succeed on the global stage," he noted.