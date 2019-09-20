Sports Minister backs Black Stars B to beat Burkina Faso in CHAN qualifiers

Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah is backing the Black Stars B to beat Burkina Faso in the African Championship qualifiers on Sunday.

The Black Stars B will host the Stallions of Burkina Faso on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first leg of the qualifiers.

Ahead of the game, Hon. Asiamah has called on Ghanaian to rally behind the team as Maxwell Konadu's side bids to qualify for the CHAN competition.

“Once again, I am appealing and calling on the good people of our beloved country to be at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday 22nd September, 2019 to support our home based Black Stars as they play their Burkinabe counterparts in the first leg qualifier of African Nations Championships (CHAN)," he posted.

"I am encouraging you our ambassadors to go all out and ‘ demolish ‘ your opponents and and make the 2nd leg a mere formality.

"I wish you well and assure you of the nation’s support God be with you.

"Black Stars, we shall win for you. God bless our homeland, Ghana.”