Sports Minister confirms Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to Undergo Renovation

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has officially announced that the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium will soon undergo major renovation and maintenance works to ensure its proper condition for sporting activities.

The stadium, which is currently serving as the home grounds for Real Tamale United and Tamale City in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, will receive attention from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Minister disclosed that a series of renovation works have been carried out on major sports stadia across the country, including the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, and the Essipon Sports Stadium in the Western Region. He further added, "Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium would also have its share of renovation."

During a visit to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to assess its challenges and the need for proper care and maintenance, Minister Mustapha Ussif confirmed the completion of the first phase of renovation and maintenance works on the sports facilities, with the second phase to follow.

The tour also aimed to engage with the Management of the Northern Regional Directorate of the National Sports Authority regarding the recent disconnection of power to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo). Last month, the facility was disconnected due to outstanding dues amounting to GHc466,000.

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, which requires major renovation every ten years, has suffered from a lack of maintenance, resulting in a deplorable state. The VVIP section's roof, toilet facilities, and popular stands are all in need of repair. Consequently, the Confederation of African Football and the Federation of International Football Association have consistently rejected hosting international matches at the facility.

Addressing the facility's management and staff, Minister Mustapha Ussif charged them with ensuring proper management going forward.

The renovation and maintenance works planned for the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium will not only address the current challenges but also revitalize the venue, making it suitable for hosting various sporting events.

As the Youth and Sports Minister emphasizes the importance of maintaining and upgrading sports facilities across the country, the impending renovation of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium demonstrates the government's commitment to providing athletes and sports enthusiasts with well-equipped and modern sporting venues.