Sports Minister Kofi Adams confirms presidential support for Black Stars’ World Cup budget

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says President John Dramani Mahama has so far supported the budget of the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifying games.

The budget for the senior national team has often dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Having attended Black Stars' first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17, 2025, as the team intensified preparations for two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Madagascar, Mr Adams stated that with support from the president, the ministry would be able to provide the team with all the resources they need.

“We will support whatever we have to do, and the president is supporting us to ensure we take care of the necessary things,” he said.

The Black Stars are currently second in their group with nine points after four games and must the upcoming games to put them in a good position to qualify for the Mundial.