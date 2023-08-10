Sports Minister encourages Dreams FC to shine in CAF Confederation Cup

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif extended his encouragement to Dreams FC as they prepare for their inaugural participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club's presentation of their Ghanaian FA Cup trophy provided the backdrop for Ussif's message on Tuesday.

Following their triumph in the previous season, Dreams FC earned the opportunity to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time. They are currently gearing up for their preliminary round encounter against Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan.

Addressing the club's representatives, Ussif conveyed his hopes for an impressive performance: "As a representative of the nation, it is our expectation that you put up a very good show. Ghana's performance in African club competitions in recent times has not been inspiring, and it's our hope that Dreams FC changes this narrative this season. We will do our best to offer all the support required to help you perform well," he stated.

Representatives from Dreams FC paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Youth and Sports ahead of its African campaign. The Still Believe lads are in the final leg of preparations ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Milo FC of Guinea in the first preliminary round. pic.twitter.com/CFoCHqEQuP — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) August 10, 2023

The eagerly anticipated first leg of the tie is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, while the return leg is set to take place in Accra a week later.

With the Sports Minister's backing and the nation's expectations in mind, Dreams FC is poised to make their mark on the continental stage.