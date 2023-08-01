Sports Minister insists paying Charles Akonnor over $200k following sacking as Black Stars coach

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a response refuting claims made by former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor on his salary arrears.

Akonnor denied receiving $100,000 from the Sports Ministry upon the termination of his contract as Black Stars coach in September 2021 as claimed by Mustapha Ussif, the Sports Minister.

”Both CK and Milovan, once their contracts were terminated, we sat with them and negotiated their exit and C.K. was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation, same as Milovan.

”We still owe both of them and we have a payment schedule which I admit we have not followed because of constraint of funds. As and when we get funds we will pay the two coaches,” Ussif stated at a press briefing last week.

But Akonnor claimed the money he received was not the said amount as declared during the press briefing.

”I never received the kind of money the minister mentioned. I don’t want to put out how much they paid me but it was not $100,000 as the minister said,” Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

”My contract is still with the FA and if he likes he can go and check the agreement we had and see before making the claim and he will know that he is wrong,” he added.

The ministry has therefore issued a quick rebuttal in a statement outlining the details of how they have been settling the former Asante Kotoko coach.

Read the full statement below