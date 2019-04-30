Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah condemns violence and hooliganism in Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko game

The Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has condemned the violence that happened in the game between supporters and officials of Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko on match day eight of the Special Competition at the Golden City Park.

The unsporting behavior exhibited at the stadium on Sunday saw two officials of Asante Kotoko hospitalized.

The Golden City Park has also been banned as a result in a press statement from the Ghana Football Association.

In a post to condemn the violence that broke up, the Sports Minister has also cautioned the sporting public that the laws will be applied without fear or favor should anybody be caught.

"I condemned the violence that took place in Berekum during the special Normalisation Committee match between the home side Chelsea and their guests Asante Kotoko at the Berekum Golden City Park, on 28th April".

"All clubs honouring the competition to eschew vandalism and any acts of lawlessness.

"The laws of the country and the game would be applied to anyone or club that breaches them without fear or favour".

"Security would be beefed up at the various stadia and parks in the subsequent matches".