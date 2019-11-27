Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah confident in new GFA

Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah sees a bright future in the new Ghana Football Association.

The new President, Kurt Okraku and the Ghana Football Association Executive council paid a courtesy call on the Sports Minister on Tuesday.

The Minister congratulated the newly elected officials and tasked the team to revive the game on the domestic front as well as improve the national teams.

"Your election places huge responsibilities on you to rebrand Ghana football, and as you say, ignite passion," Hon. Asiamah told the GFA.

"So far, what I have seen gives me an indication of a positive future. I have seen a posture of humility and the willingness to engage all stakeholders," he added.

"Let's not repeat what we did that plunged our football into low patronage. Let's be innovative and bring in new ways of doing things to tell Ghanaians that football is back in a grand way."

The new administration will serve for the next four years and have the chance to seek re-election for a second term.