Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah reveals Ghana spent $4.5m at AFCON 2019

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has disclosed that the state spent $4.5m on the Black Stars adventure at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Hon. Isaac Asiamah presented the statement of affairs to parliament on Tuesday, where it was revealed an amount of $4,564,532.00 was spent at the competition.

"Now the actual expenditure, Mr Speaker emphasis on actual expenditure, Mr Speaker an amount of $4,564,532 was expended on the training tour till the time Ghana exited the from the main tournament," the Minister said.

According to the Minister an amount of $6.1 m was budgeted for the whole tournament but the Black Stars early elimination meant the expenditure dropped.

Earlier reports in the media had suggested that the country had budgeted $15 million for the tournament while others had reported $8.2 million.

But the Minister meeting with the august house showed the reports were false.

Ghana were eliminated at the round of 16 after losing on penalties to Tunisia.

Below is the break down of the amount spent at the nations cup in Egypt: