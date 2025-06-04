Sports Minister Kofi Adams calls for ‘proper education’ for club owners in Ghana to end hooliganism

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called for education for club owners in Ghana, arguing that it is crucial if the country wants to end hooliganism in football.

This comes after violence erupted at Ayinase during the Ghana Premier League encounter between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC last weekend.

The Matchday 33 game between the two sides at the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena came to an abrupt end after Nations FC protested against a second contentious penalty which was awarded to the home side.

This led to chaos and violence, after which Nations FC walked off.

Reacting to the incident, Kofi Adams described what happened as unfortunate. He proposed that club owners should be given proper education if the country wants to end hooliganism in football.

“It is quite unfortunate that we continue to have such situations. What I have seen and know what we must do is to have proper education of club owners. [They] need serious education even before the fans. [Some] club owners seem not to be up to the task beyond just owning the clubs.

“Some management clearly seem not to understand, they are so clueless about what football is all about,” Mr. Adams told Sporty FM in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has taken up the matter and assured of an expedited action.