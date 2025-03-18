Sports Minister Kofi Adams calls for revival of Ghana’s local league

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to develop a clear strategy to revitalise the local league and strengthen grassroots football.

During a meeting with the GFA Executive Council and Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen at his office in Accra, the minister emphasised the need to revive colts football to enhance player development and restore the league’s appeal.

“The leadership of the FA must bring the league back to life,” Adams stated, adding that his office is ready to collaborate and provide the necessary support to enhance football development.

He also commended GFA President Kurt Okraku on his election to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee and challenged him to use his position to benefit Ghanaian football.

In response, Okraku assured the minister of the GFA’s commitment to working closely with the government to improve the football ecosystem. “The GFA remains the most organised and structured federation in Ghana, and we will continue working to bring back the glory days,” he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both the ministry and the GFA, including Vice President Mark Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, alongside key RFA members.