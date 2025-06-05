Sports Minister Kofi Adams charges club owners to learn more to end hooliganism

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called for club owners to acquire more knowledge to help end hooliganism in Ghana football.

Adams' comments follow recent violent incidents at league match centers.

The fixture between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC was abandoned due to violent conduct, with Nations FC alleging that its chairman and president were assaulted.

Adams expressed disappointment over the recurring incidents.

Adams emphasized the need for proper education for club owners, stating that some "seem not to be up to the task beyond just owning the clubs."

He described some management teams as "clueless" about the game.

The Minister's comments serve as a call to action for club owners to take a more proactive role in understanding the game and promoting a safe and respectful environment for players, officials, and fans.