Sports Minister Kofi Adams commends Black Stars' performance in Unity Cup games

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has commended the performances of the Black Stars in the Unity Cup games.

After the back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers in March, the senior national team regrouped in London for the four-nation tournament at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria before recording an emphatic 4-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago to finish in third place.

Following the games, Mr Adams has praised the team despite failing to clinch the ultimate.

"We are all impressed with the level of performance of the national team. I am very impressed with the commitment of the team both before and after the Unity Cup games," he told Sporty FM.

"The games gave the technical team the opportunity to introduce young players into the team, and we all saw the performances of some of them, which were good performances.

"The first half of the game against Nigeria was not the best, but we all saw that in the second half, we took the game to the Nigerians. Even though we lost but Nigeria could not celebrate because they knew that the Black Stars performed better than them.

"The first half was bad because that was the first time many of the players were introduced into the team. The goalkeeper [Benjamin Asare] had a bad day in our first game, but in the second game, we all saw the spectacular performance put up by the team

"From the technical angle, I believe we have achieved so much even though we lost to Nigeria, but we had only two games to play, and for me, it has been a great tournament for the team, and we should be happy about it," he added.

The Black Stars now turn their attention to the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.