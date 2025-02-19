Sports Minister Kofi Adams considering negotiating with SuperSport to provide coverage for GPL

African broadcast giants, SuperSport could return as broadcaster for the Ghana Premier League.

According to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, the Minister in charge of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams is considering negotiating with SuperSport to provide coverage for the local leagues.

“The Minister of Sports and Recreation has revealed to me that he is looking to negotiate with SuperSport and others to begin covering our local leagues,” Mahama Ayariga said as reported by Oyerepa FM.

The flagship league competition of the country, the Ghana Premier League is currently without a broadcast partner.

Although StarTimes is reported to have renegotiated a deal to return as broadcaster for the Premier League, nothing concrete has been announced by the Ghana FA.

While it does not look likely for the league to have a broadcast partner in the remainder of the season, sources have revealed that the FA is determined to reach a deal with a broadcast partner to provide coverage for the league next season.