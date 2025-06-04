Sports Minister Kofi Adams demands harsher sanctions for stadium violence in Ghana Premier League

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, is calling for stricter sanctions against individuals who violate the law at football stadiums across the country.

His comments come in the wake of fresh violence during Matchday 33 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League. The game between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC was abruptly halted after chaos broke out on the pitch.

The unrest began when Nations FC players and officials stormed the field in protest of a second penalty awarded to the home side.

The situation escalated, leading Nations FC to abandon the match. Reports indicate that both the club owner, Dr. Kwame Kyei, and president, Divine Kyei, were physically attacked during the incident.

Reacting to the events, Minister Adams emphasized the need for accountability and stronger deterrents to curb such acts.

"People must be punished when they are found to be doing something wrong, irrespective of their status in the country or their political affiliation," he told Sporty FM.

"We must have the tenacity to punish people when they do wrong. That is the only way, as a country that loves football, we have to go, and we will benefit from it.

"If we allow such things to continue, 90 per cent of the football-loving fans will focus on the foreign leagues rather than your own league," he added.

In the meantime, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the launch of a formal investigation into the incident.