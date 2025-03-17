Sports Minister Kofi Adams motivates Black Stars players ahead of Chad encounter

Ghana’s Minister in charge of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has urged Black Stars players to show their quality in the upcoming encounter against Chad.

The Black Stars are returning to action in the March international break and will take on Chad and Madagascar in two important games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the game, Kofi Adams has motivated the Black Stars players, insisting that they are the best on the African continent.

He wants the players to put up a good performance in the games against Chad and Madagascar.

“I just told the players that there is nobody better than them on this African continent. So they should know that they are good and they must get out there to show that goodness on the field of play,” Kofi Adams said.

Ghana’s two games against Chad and Madagascar will be played on March 21 and March 24 respectively.

The Black Stars could go top of Group I to increase chances of qualification to the World Cup with wins in both games.