Sports Minister Kofi Adams rewards Asante Kotoko with GHghs10,000 after President’s Cup triumph

Asante Kotoko have received a GH¢10,000 cash reward from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Kofi Adams, following their spirited 2-1 comeback win over rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6.

The Porcupine Warriors recovered from a first-half setback after Hearts capitalised on a defensive error to take the lead.

Kotoko responded with two goals after the break, sealing a dramatic victory in a match that lived up to its billing as Ghana’s biggest club rivalry.

In recognition of their performance, Hon. Kofi Adams visited the Kotoko camp after the match to present the cash gift.

“I have also given you, for your drive back, I’m giving you GHC 10,000,” he said. “When you get there you can buy some water.”

The Minister also praised the team’s ambition and promised support for their continental aspirations.

“Congratulations, our target is the continental level. We will be there to support. We will do everythingâ€”we will mobilise, personally and at the national levelâ€”to do whatever it takes so that you can win.”