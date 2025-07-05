Sports Minister Kofi Adams sends best wishes to Kotoko and Hearts of Oak ahead of President’s Cup

As anticipation builds for the 2025 President’s Cup showdown between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has extended his best wishes to both teams ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

In a goodwill message, Minister Adams encouraged both sides to display their talent, commitment, and passion for football, while upholding the values of fair play and mutual respect.

“Let this match be a celebration of Ghana’s proud football tradition and a demonstration of true sportsmanship,” he said. “I urge all fans to cheer passionately but responsibly. Let’s avoid hooliganism and enjoy the beauty of the game.”

Acknowledging the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, the Minister cautioned fans against any behavior that could spark violence. “We know the history between Kotoko and Hearts, but I urge supporters to maintain discipline and stay away from any disruptive conduct,” he added.

He also called on match officials to maintain high standards of professionalism on the day. “We all look forward to a great match. I urge the referee and officials to be fair and firm in their decisions,” he said.

The President’s Cup is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium. In the event of a draw, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout. Both clubs stand to receive cash prizes, medals, and the prestigious trophy, which will be presented by President John Dramani Mahama.

Minister Adams concluded his message with a call for unity through sports. “May the best team win, and may this occasion bring us together in celebration of our shared love for football,” he said, wishing both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko the very best.