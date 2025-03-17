Sports Minister Kofi Adams stresses importance of Ghana’s qualification to 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has argued that Ghana’s qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is non-negotiable.

Speaking to Journalists at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17, the Minister compared the importance of the qualification to the air that humans breathe.

Mr. Adams further assured he will do everything to ensure the Black Stars receives the support needed to beat Chad later this week.

“For the qualification, I need it just like any other person. Qualification is like the air that we breathe. That’s how bad I need it so why you will see me here? In the last few days if you had come here I have been here regularly. Even yesterday Sunday, I was here. So it should tell you that I want everything in order for this game. I need it just as Ghanaians need it. I know the players also need it. The coach has also told me he wants it,” the Sports Minister said.

Ghana's Black Stars are returning to action this month to play two important games in Group I.

The Black Stars will host Chad on Friday, March 21, before taking on Madagascar in Morocco on March 24.