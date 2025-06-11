Sports Minister Kofi Adams to attend 2025 Ghana Football Awards ceremony on June 14

The Minister in charge of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams, has confirmed that he will be attending the 2025 Ghana Football Awards ceremony on Saturday, June 14.

In a promo video, the Minister urged the general public to make time to be a part of the ceremony.

“The seventh Ghana Football Awards is here again, and on the 14th of June, we will all meet at the Grand Arena for this prestigious award that celebrates our legends and great footballers that we have produced in this country and across Africa. I will be there and I expect you also to be there,” Mr. Kofi Adams said.

The Minister’s confirmation of his attendance comes after the Ghana Football Awards Board paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, June 10.

The 2025 Ghana Football Awards will be a night of celebration where deserving footballers, coaches, and administrators will be honoured for their work in the year under review.

The event will be live on Joy Prime TV.