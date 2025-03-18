Sports Minister Kofi Adams visits Black Stars ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has paid his first official visit to the Black Stars camp ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The visit, which took place at the team's training base, was aimed at boosting morale and reaffirming the government’s unwavering support for the national team.

During his interaction with the players and technical staff, Minister Adams expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to secure vital victories in their upcoming fixtures.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork, discipline, and determination, urging the players to give their best for the nation.

“Ghanaians have high expectations, and I believe in your potential to make the country proud. These games are crucial, and I trust you to rise to the occasion,” he said.

Coach Otto Addo and team captain Jordan Ayew welcomed the minister’s visit, describing it as a timely motivation ahead of the must-win encounters.

The Black Stars are currently in intense preparations, fine-tuning their strategies to ensure positive results.

With Ghana aiming for a return to the World Cup, the support from the government and football authorities remains crucial.

The nation eagerly awaits as the Black Stars take on Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium and Madagascar three days later in their bid for qualification.