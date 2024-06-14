Sports Minister lashes out at Amputee Football team over $10k John Mahama donation

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has voiced his discontent with the Ghana Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge, for accepting donations from external sources without consulting his office first.

This criticism emerged following the team's receipt of a $10,000 donation from former President John Mahama on July 12, 2024. The donation was a token of appreciation for the team's consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCO) titles.

Ussif emphasised the need for the team to coordinate through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) before engaging with external entities.

"When you come after the successes and there's anything, the first point of call is this office [MoYS]. We're not going to tolerate you using the state for your personal benefits," he stated.

He further criticised the team's approach this year compared to the previous year. "Unlike last year, this time when you landed and you came here directly, this year you started going from one place to another without any records to the government who sponsored you, and that cannot be tolerated," Ussif added.

''Last year when you landed, you came here directly, this year you started from one place to another'' Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif lashes out at Ghana's Amputee National Football team for receiving external donations before consulting him.

The Black Challenge recently triumphed over Morocco in the final, securing their second consecutive AFCON title.