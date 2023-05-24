Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif applauds Accra Lions' milestone with Lothar Matthaus as co-owner

The Sports Minister of Ghana, Mustapha Ussif, has commended Accra Lions for reaching a remarkable milestone as the club unveiled German football legend Lothar Matthäus as a co-owner.

The ceremony, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, showcased the joining of Matthäus, Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong, and renowned football agent Oliver Konig in the ownership group, with the club reportedly valued at around €2 million.

Expressing his gratitude at the unveiling, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif praised Matthäus for his partnership with the Ghanaian club and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

He said, "It's a great milestone that you have achieved for yourself, and also legendary, Lothar Matthäus. I have been watching you for around six years, admiring the contributions you made to Germany. We congratulate you for this big investment that you are making for Ghana football, and we are very grateful for this."

Ussif went on to encourage others to follow Matthäus' example by investing in partnerships that foster talent development in Ghana.

He emphasised the achievements of Accra Lions, noting that despite being a relatively new club compared to traditional powerhouses like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, they have already made a significant impact on Ghanaian football.

He added, "Accra Lions have a very big achievement... this is a very big step that you have taken, and we are very grateful for this."

Lothar Matthäus, who represented Germany 150 times and won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year Award in 1991, played a crucial role in West Germany's triumph at the 1990 FIFA World Cup while playing for Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Known as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Matthäus was admired for his perceptive passing, positional sense, well-timed tackling, and powerful shooting. Throughout his illustrious career, the 62-year-old had stints with top clubs like Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Accra Lions' partnership with Matthäus signifies a significant step forward for the club and Ghanaian football as a whole. The collaboration between international football icons and local talents bodes well for the development of the sport in the country.