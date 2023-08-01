Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif charges NSA to ensure safety at various stadia

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has urged the National Sports Authority (NSA) to focus on ensuring a secure and friendly atmosphere for fans who attend Ghana Premier League matches.

The decrease in stadium attendance has become a major concern for many people. Some believe that security problems and hooliganism are to blame, while others have pointed out the poor state of the facilities where matches are held.

However, Ussif recently spoke at a sports event organised by Joy Sports and Nhyira Sports, and he confidently suggested that the NSA needs to step up and do more than simply provide places for people to watch games.

He stressed the significance of converting the stadiums into welcoming places for families, motivating parents to bring their kids for sports and leisure activities.

“To the National Sports Authority, entrusted with the care of our stadiums, I urge you to transform these venues into more than mere arenas for watching games,” he said.

“Let us create family-friendly spaces where parents can bring their children to engage in sports and leisure activities. Safety must be paramount, and the stadium experience should be perceived as an exciting picnic, not a chore.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced the 2023/24 fixtures for the Ghana Premier League season.