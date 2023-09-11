Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif congratulates Ghana's Amputee Football team 

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has congratulated the national Amputee football team after winning gold in the first ever African Para Games.

The Ghana Amputee team defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final to win gold in the football category.

Mustapha Ussif has sent a congratulatory message to the team for achieving this great success and defending the flag of Ghana on home soil.

"Congratulations to the Ghana Amputee Football team on their historic victory. Yesterday, they made our nation proud by securing a 2-1 win against Morocco in the final of the 1st ever African Para Games. Their determination and skill have shown that disability is not a barrier to achieving greatness in sports.

"As the Minister of Youth and Sports, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of the team, their coaches, and the entire support staff. Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and you've set a remarkable example for the entire nation.

"This triumph not only brings honour to Ghana but also highlights the importance of inclusivity and support for para-sports. The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue to invest in sports, ensuring Ghana sports is positioned to reach even greater heights on the international stage.

Once again, well done to our heroes on the field".