Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif denies $30,000 pre-game payout to Black Stars players

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has refuted reports claiming that each Black Stars player received a $30,000 payout before their final Group B game against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The denial comes amidst heightened criticism following Ghana's disappointing performance at the tournament, resulting in their early elimination.

Addressing the Parliament on Wednesday, Ussif clarified that the Ministry had negotiated bonuses contingent on the team's progression in the tournament. Therefore, as the team exited at the group stage, no qualification bonuses were paid.

Ussif emphasised that the adopted approach aimed at motivating the team to advance through the competition stages while ensuring prudent resource management.

"Mr Speaker, the Ministry had negotiated to pay bonuses should the team progress to the next round of the tournament, therefore, no qualification bonuses were paid due to the team’s exit at the group stage," stated Ussif.

Additionally, Ussif revealed that an estimated $8.5 million was budgeted for the 2023 AFCON. Out of this, $5 million was released by the Ministry of Finance to cover per diems, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. The remaining $2 million from the budget remained unspent by the Ministry.

"Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance, of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55 after our exit from the tournament," explained Ussif.

Ghana's disappointing AFCON campaign saw them finish 3rd in Group B with just two points, leading to their elimination for the second consecutive time.