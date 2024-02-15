Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to initiate national dialogue to address Black Stars' performances

The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has announced plans to initiate a national dialogue to address the persistently poor performances of the Black Stars.

The team has faced disappointment in the last three major tournaments, being eliminated from the group stage in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 2022 World Cup, and the 2023 AFCON.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Mustapha Ussif expressed his discontent over the recent string of underwhelming performances and revealed the ministry's intention to engage stakeholders in a national dialogue.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports is aware of the disappointment among the Ghanaian populace and therefore intends to put in measures that will lead to a national dialogue of all stakeholders to come out with a modern and inclusive way of managing our national teams," he stated.

Highlighting the Black Stars' subpar performance in the last three major tournaments despite substantial government investments, Ussif emphasised the need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to managing the national football team.

The proposed national dialogue aims to bring together various stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the Black Stars and strategize on effective measures to revitalize and enhance the team's performance on the international stage.