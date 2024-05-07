Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif visits Juventus Academy Ghana

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ghana, Honorable Mustapha Ussif, visited the Juventus Academy Ghana; behind Accra Mall (Tetteh Quarshie Circle) on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

The visit was a momentous occasion, signifying the academy’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian sports talents.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif was warmly welcomed by Co-founders Massimiliano Taricone and Former Juventus and Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, faculty, coaches, and promising young players, and he engaged with the students, offering words of encouragement and inspiration.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif embarked on a comprehensive tour of the academy’s world-class facilities, witnessing firsthand the exceptional training environment created for the young players. He expressed admiration for the modern equipment, and carefully constructed Astro turf.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif being accompanied by Massimiliano Taricone and Kwadwo Asamoah had the opportunity to observe the young players in action, applauding their remarkable skills, hard work, and discipline, recognizing the academy’s role in shaping these young talents into world class talents.

In his address, Hon. Mustapha Ussif commended Juventus Academy Ghana for its unwavering commitment to excellence in sports development and nurturing the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the young players.

He praised the academy’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and providing modern equipment, stating that their efforts will contribute significantly to the growth and success of Ghana’s sports landscape.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif’s visit served as a testament to the academy’s pursuit of excellence and their dedication to empowering the next generation of Ghanaian sports heroes, fueling their determination to continue pushing boundaries and producing champions who will make Ghana proud on national and international stages.