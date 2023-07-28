Sports Minister requests President Akufo-Addo’s approval for usage of 2022 World Cup earnings

Ghana's Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that his ministry has made a formal request to the Office of the President regarding the utilisation of the money earned from their participation in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

Despite an early exit from the global showpiece, it was confirmed by the Minister earlier this week that Ghana made $9 million. Now, the Sports Minister aims to apply a "precedent" in determining the allocation of these funds, with a focus on funding preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2023 and the rehabilitation of sports infrastructure at Prampram.

Before proceeding with the planned allocation, the Minister explained that they need permission from President Akufo-Addo. Speaking at a press conference, Mustapha Ussif shared the ministry's intentions, saying, "We are just about going to AFCON. We also want to develop some sports infrastructure. The FA has written that they want to improve the infrastructure at Prampram. It's something we need to get executive approval for."

To ensure transparency and accountability in the usage of the funds, the ministry is seeking the necessary approvals from higher authorities before communicating their decisions to the public. The ultimate goal is to invest in sports development and infrastructure, enabling the national teams to enhance their performance on the international stage.

During the 2022 World Cup, Black Stars, faced stiff competition in a challenging group, finishing at the bottom with one win against South Korea and defeats to Portugal and Uruguay. Despite the outcome, the country remains committed to nurturing its footballing potential and improving sports facilities for future success.