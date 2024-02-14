Sports Minister reveals $2 million surplus at 2023 AFCON

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the country spent approximately $3 million during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament out of the $5 million released by the government.

Addressing Parliament, Ussif confirmed that the Ministry had budgeted $8.5 million, with $5 million released by the Finance Ministry for the initial phase of the competition.

The $5 million was allocated for various purposes, including per diems, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. He however said this expenditure resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55 after Ghana's exit from the tournament during the group stage.

"This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55, after our exit from the tournament," he explained.

The minister further informed Parliament that an additional $400,000 was contributed by MTN Ghana to support the government's preparations for the tournament, enhancing the overall financial backing.

Addressing speculations, Ussif clarified that contrary to reports, no $30,000 bonuses were paid to each Black Stars player before the final Group B game against Mozambique. The Ministry had negotiated bonuses contingent on the team's progression in the tournament, and since they exited at the group stage, no qualification bonuses were disbursed.

Ussif explained that this approach aimed to motivate the team to advance through the competition stages and emphasised the ministry's commitment to prudent resource management.

Ghana's performance in the 2023 AFCON saw them exit at the group stage, drawing 2-2 against Mozambique in their final group game. This marks the second consecutive time the Black Stars have exited at this stage in the AFCON.