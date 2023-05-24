Sports Minister urges more investors in Ghana football after Accra Lions-Lothar Matthaus partnership

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has called for increased investment in Ghana football following the partnership between Accra Lions and German football legend Lothar Matthaus.

The 62-year-old was unveiled as a co-owner of the Ghanaian club during a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Tuesday.

Alongside Matthaus, the ownership group now includes Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig, with the club being valued at approximately €2 million.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ussif expressed his admiration for the partnership between Accra Lions and Matthaus, emphasising the significance of the investment.

He said, "It's a great milestone that you have achieved for yourself, and also legendary Lothar Matthaus. I have been watching you for around six years, appreciating your contributions to Germany. We congratulate you for this substantial investment in Ghana football, and we are very grateful for this. We appeal to others to follow your example by investing in this partnership, ensuring the development of talents for Ghana and our clubs."

Ussif highlighted the remarkable achievements of Accra Lions, considering their relatively short existence compared to established clubs like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. He praised the club for making a significant impact in Ghana football, stating, "Accra Lions have achieved a great deal. Despite their recent establishment, they have already left a mark in Ghana football. This is a momentous step they have taken, and we are extremely grateful."

Matthaus, renowned for his successful career that included winning the World Cup and FIFA Player of the Year, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Accra Lions as a co-owner.