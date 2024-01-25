Sports Ministry addresses nation's disappointment over Ghana's early exit from AFCON 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a statement addressing the nation's disappointment over the Black Stars' early exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The ministry acknowledged the high expectations placed on the team and the disappointment felt by millions of Ghanaians following the team's poor performance.

The Black Stars faced a difficult campaign, starting with a defeat to Cape Verde (2-1) and subsequent draws against Egypt and Mozambique (both 2-2). Despite initial optimism, the team failed to advance beyond the group stages, leading to widespread disappointment among fans.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 25, 2023, the ministry expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and significant investments made in the Black Stars by Ghanaians.

The ministry recognized the urgent need to address systemic issues within Ghana's football and highlighted the importance of conducting a thorough analysis of the team's strengths and weaknesses.

The ministry pledged to work closely with stakeholders to develop a roadmap for the team's revival, ensuring that the Black Stars can compete effectively in future tournaments. The statement emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of the challenges facing the national football team and stressed the importance of identifying solutions to improve the team's performance.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports reiterated its commitment to supporting the development of football in Ghana and promised to work tirelessly to ensure that the Black Stars can make the country proud once again.

The ministry encouraged all stakeholders to remain steadfast in their support for the team and to work together towards a brighter future for Ghanaian football.