Sports Ministry elements pull plug on Ghana FA election meeting

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have pulled the plug on a meeting to discuss the impending GFA election.

GHANASoccernet.com can report that, members at the ministry have pulled out of the meeting throwing the imminent GFA election in doubt.

The Ghana Football Association was suppose to hold its Elective Congress on September 27, 2019.

But with the information reaching GHANAsoccernet.com, it is unlikely the elective congress will happen anytime soon.

The Normalisation Committee has been mandated to supervise the election of new leaders for the association.

An election of a new president and its executive committee members will draw the curtain on the activities of the Normalisation Committee, who have been in the helm of affairs for 12months amid several controversies.